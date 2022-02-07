Northampton’s Delapré Abbey to reopen with new exhibition and activities for February half term

A Northampton attraction will reopen later this week in time for February half term, following work to 'enhance the visitor experience.'

Delapré Abbey will reopen on Sunday (February 13) with a new exhibition and week of family fun celebrating its medieval past, following work, which has seen the Battlefield Room move from the 18th century stable block to the medieval part of the Abbey.

The new, permenant exhibition will feature Black death, a royal love story and the bloody Battle of Northampton, as well as the lives of the nuns who lived and worked at the Abbey between 1145 and 1538.

Delapre Abbey will reopen later this week. Photo: Chalk Original.

Little was known about the history of the women who lived at Northampton’s popular Abbey until now, thanks to the research of a small group of female volunteers undertaken during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

Vera, one of the Delapré Abbey volunteers who worked on the exhibition, said: “This exhibition is the result of two years of work and research into the fascinating lives of our nuns and finding untold stories.

“We have followed this intrepid group of women down the centuries and seen their courage and their failings.

“We are very proud of them. We are excited to share these very human stories delving into the town’s early history with visitors.”

The team has worked with creative studio Lima to bring the volunteers’ research to life. Founder, Lindsay McGuirk added: “We’ve been totally inspired by the shared enthusiasm and dedication of the volunteers.

“Through them, we have got to know much more about the community of nuns that lived at Delapré Abbey.

“The resulting exhibition is lively and vibrant and showcases the group’s research findings alongside artefacts from Delapré’s eventful medieval history.”

Children will be able to try on a helmet, fire a bow and arrow and create a crest in the newly reopened Battlefield room.

During half term there will also be storytelling sessions, craft activities, and live music.

The events for the week are below:

- Meet the medieval inhabitants of the Abbey with living history specialists Past Alive on Sunday, February 13, Wednesday, February 16, Thursday, February 17 and Sunday, February 20.

- Discover what life was like in medieval Northampton with craft activities run by Friends of Northampton Castle on Sunday, February 13, Wednesday, February 16, Thursday, February 17 and Sunday, February 20.

- Travel back in time to the 1460 Battle of Northampton with Preacher the Storyteller in the Library on Wednesday, February 16.

- Local musician, Max Hohler, will play music inspired by the past on Sunday, February 20 at 12pm and 3pm in the library.