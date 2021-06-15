Northampton Town Festival postponed due to extension of restrictions with no new date confirmed

The festival usually attracts thousands of visitors.

A popular summer festival in Northampton has had to be postponed due to the extension of Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Northampton Town Festival was due to take place at The Racecourse on July 3 and July 4 as all restrictions were supposed to be lifted on Monday (June 21).

However, now restrictions will remain in place until July 19, so the family fun day event has been postponed.

A new date has not yet been announced as organiser - Show Time Events Group - is working to find an alternative date later in 2021 and is speaking with the venue, acts, pilots and everyone else involved with making the festival happen.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "We understand how frustrating the delay is when you have purchased tickets and appreciate everyone’s patience and ongoing support.

“It has come as yet another blow to the event industry, but we remain optimistic that we will be bringing The Northampton Town Festival back for an amazing weekend, just a little later than expected."

The team will be announcing a new date as soon as possible and tickets can be transferred or refunded.

Anyone unable to make the new date will be able to claim a refund.