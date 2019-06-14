Northampton ready to pay respect to veterans on Armed Forces Day

Northampton will be paying its respects to veterans for the annual Armed Forces Day parade later this month.

The parade of marching troops, veterans and cadets will take to town centre streets at 10.30am on Sunday, June 29, setting out from the top of Abington Street.

The parade will loop around the Market Square twice, with troops performing a salute to Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire David Laing, mayor Nazim Choudary, Northamptonshire County Council chairman Stephen Legg and The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Nicholas Robertson.

Following the parade, visitors can enjoy music from military bands and singers on the Market Square, as well as visit stalls of armed forces organisations such as the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, Rewards for Forces, the Royal Marines Association, the Grenadier Guards and Blind Veterans UK.

Cllr Choudary said: “Armed Forces Day is a really popular event in the town, providing people with a fantastic opportunity to show how proud we are of our Armed Forces, past and present.

“I look forward to welcoming our veterans, cadets and active service personnel to the Market Square, as well as the many residents who will come out to cheer them on during the parade.”

Phillip York, chairman of the Northampton branch of the Royal British Legion, added: “As always, we encourage as many people as possible to join us in the town centre on June 29, to support the troops, meet the charities and enjoy the entertainment.”