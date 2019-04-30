Northampton Market Square to host 2019 Pride celebrations

Music, food and activity stalls will be on Market Square to help celebrate Northampton Pride on Saturday, May 18.

Residents are invited to join Northampton’s LGBTQ Forum at the event between 12pm and 5pm, to highlight the LGBTQ community, businesses and support organisations.

Organisations taking part by holding pop-up shops at the event include Q Space, The Lowdown, Outlaws and Kinky Boots rugby teams, Q word, Q film, VNN, Northamptonshire County Council Adoption Team, Northampton Leisure Trust and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

There will be a face paint and glitter station, chalk drawing activities, rainbow stilt walkers, The Balloonatics and attendees will be able to enjoy a number of performances from local bands, singers and dancers.

A range of different food outlets will also be available, allowing foodies to try the fares of local businesses and producers. Food providers will include the market’s resident vendors Funky’s Noodle bar, Continental Café and the Good Food Emporium, as well as local producer the Biscuiterie who will be offering crepes, waffles and macaroons from their food van.

Northamptonshire Police will also be supporting the event by wearing rainbow ribbons on their epaulets during the day.

Two after parties will follow the event on the Market Square. The first party is free and will begin at 5pm in the Boston. Then a party hosted by Q Space in The Old Bank will begin at 7pm. Tickets for the Q Space after party are £4 online or £5 on the door and can be booked here.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The main focus for this year’s pride is increasing visibility of the LGBTQ community, businesses and movements. The Market Square, being in the centre of town, is perfect for that.

“Absolutely everyone is welcome to join us at this celebration of the town’s diversity, to enjoy the fun entertainment and activities on offer as well as to sample some delicious food.”

If you are a local band, performer or small businesses and would like the opportunity to take part in the Northampton Pride event, please email forums@northampton.gov.uk