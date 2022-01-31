Northampton church to host celebration to mark 70 years since The Queen’s accession to the throne

A Northampton church will host a celebration this weekend to mark 70 years since The Queen’s accession to the throne.

On Sunday (February 6), All Saints Church, in the town centre, will host an afternoon which will feature a lecture given by the Revd Paul Thomas, the vicar of St James' Church, Sussex Gardens, Paddington entitled 'Cheerful Obedience: The Accession Service and the Vocation of Christian Monarchy’.

This will be followed by a celebration of Choral Evensong, when the preacher will be the Revd Canon Bruce Ruddock, Chaplain to The Queen.

All Saints Church. Photo: Tony Hisgett.

Bradley Smith, chairman of the Prayer Book Society, said: "Her Majesty has served the Kingdom and Commonwealth with unceasing energy and diligence for the last 70 years.

"The Prayer Book Society is delighted to be able to mark this unique achievement with a special service drawn from the Book of Common Prayer, with which the Queen is very familiar.”

The Rector of All Saints’ Father Oliver Coss added: “The platinum jubilee is an unprecedented celebration, and we feel very privileged that the Prayer Book Society has chosen to come to All Saints’.

“As we give thanks for seventy glorious years, we look forward to joining our prayers with those of our nation and commonwealth."

Free seats for the afternoon's celebrations can be reserved on the Prayer Book Society’s website.

For those unable to attend, the whole afternoon will be streamed on the Prayer Book Society’s Facebook page.

This afternoon of celebration is the first event in a busy year for members of the The Prayer Book Society, which marks its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Bradley continued: “The Prayer Book Society has been keeping the Book of Common Prayer at the heart of the Church of England for half a century and we are seeing a revival in its use across the country.”

In February 1952 Princess Elizabeth was on holiday in Kenya, when news of the death of her father George VI reached her. She was 25 years old.

Elizabeth immediately became Queen Regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries and was crowned a year later in Westminster Abbey.