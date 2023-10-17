Nine Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Northampton this festive season

It might seem a tad early, but some of the events are in less than a month...

Whether we like it or not, the countdown to Christmas is officially on.

In just over two months, the big day will be here, which means it might be time to start getting organised in the present department.

And what better way to do that than to scope out a Christmas market to attend.

Whether you visit festive fairs to get yourself in the Christmas spirit or to find gift inspiration, they are a great way to support local businesses and creators, and we have plenty on offer in and around Northampton – some even start pretty soon.

Below are details on Nine Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Northampton in 2023.

If you’re hosting a Christmas market that is not included below, please email [email protected].

1 . Christmas markets in and around Northampton There are plenty of Christmas markets and fairs lined up in Northampton this year.

2 . Carols & Crafts in Northampton Town Centre Christmas carols and musical performances will take place in the heart of the town from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, December 16, as well as festive crafts available for children and adults, with a variety of workshops planned. This has been described as "the perfect backdrop to your Christmas shopping" by the Town Council and they encourage people to keep their eyes peeled as more will be revealed in due course.

3 . Limelight Christmas Fair The theatre school in Gladstone Business Centre will host a Christmas Fair on November 11. Organisers are currently on the look out for stallholders. The school says it has more than 100 children visit the school every Saturday so the fair is a "great opportunity get your business seen and products bought".

4 . Lamport Hall Christmas Market On December 3 and 4, Lamport Hall will host a huge Christmas market with more than 100 stalls. Stallholders will be selling jewellery, decorative glassware and unique arts to clothing, ceramics, wood work, accessories, cards and artisan foods and more.