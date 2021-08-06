NHS workers offered FREE entry to Jo Whiley’s 90s gig at Northampton’s County Ground TONIGHT

Jo Whiley will take to the stage at the County Ground this evening (August 6).

All NHS workers have been offered last minute free tickets to Jo Whiley’s hometown gig.

The former Radio 1 and current Radio 2 DJ, from Northampton, will play to a home crowd at the County Ground this evening (August 6).

After the 90s anthems gig, which Jo says will be ‘one hell of a party’, had to be rearranged due to pandemic restrictions, there are still tickets available.

As a gesture of thanks, the DJ and the venue are offering free entry for any NHS workers and a plus one.

NHS workers can just turn up to the venue in Abington and show their NHS card to gain entry.

In a video posted to her social media yesterday evening (August 5), Jo said: “We’ve had a chat and myself and the guys from the County (cricket) Ground would like as many NHS workers to come along as they possibly can.

“We want to give away tickets for free, so if you work for the NHS then all you need to do is go along to the ground from 7pm onwards - it’s not a late one so make sure you get there pretty early.

“You’ll be able to come along for free, you can also bring a mate with you as well.

“Bring your NHS card, show your authentication and I shall see you down there for some amazing tunes.

“It’s going to be a brilliant night.”

The 55-year-old will be bringing ‘the best of the decade’ to the show such as Blur, Oasis, Fatboy Slim, Primal Scream, The Verve, The Chemical Brothers, Faithless, The Prodigy and more.

The gig is part of the popular DJ’s 2021 tour including venues across the country, including in Birmingham and Sheffield.

For anyone who does not work for the NHS, some tickets are still available.