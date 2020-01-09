New parade through Northampton town centre to celebrate LGBTQ community during Pride 2020

This year's Pride Northampton event will include a parade through the town centre as part of the annual celebration of the town's LGBTQ community.

The Pride Parade will go from Market Square to Becket’s Park, where live performances will be held, on top of all of the other events around the town on Saturday, July 18.

Revellers at Northampton Pride 2019

Pride organisers are encouraging any performers, food vendors, stallholders, volunteers and community groups in Northampton to be part of the annual festival, with applications now open.

Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for community engagement and safety Anna King said: “Pride in Northampton is about the people, for the people.

"Last year was our most diverse and inclusive Pride event yet and we are very excited to introduce the parade this year and showcase the best our community has to offer.

“We already can’t wait to march, dance and laugh through the streets of Northampton on July 18, to mark the importance of equality and diversity of people everywhere.”

Pride Northampton is organised by Northampton’s LGBTQ and Allies Forum and the Northampton Pride committee.

Previous celebrations have seen organisations such as Q Space, The Lowdown, Outlaws and Kinky Boots, Northampton Leisure Trust and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust taking part by holding pop-up shops.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample products from businesses and producers as well as enjoy performances from bands, singers and dancers.

Anyone who would like the opportunity to be a part of this year’s Northampton Pride can register their interest here.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the event - for details, email forums@northampton.gov.uk.