Narnia-themed Igloo Cinema returns to Northampton town centre next month

Northampton Borough Council’s popular Igloo Cinema will return to the first floor of Grosvenor Shopping from this weekend.

This year the dome cinema provided by Immersive Experiences, will be located by Primark and Narnia themed, complete with a forest, a lamppost, a wardrobe and coats to wear during photo opportunities.

The Igloo Cinema will be open in Grosvenor Shopping every day between 10am and 4pm, offering free screenings to families and shoppers from December 1 to December 22.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is the main film being screened this year, with one showing of the two and a half hours film taking place each day.

Short cartoons including Peter Rabbit: The Tale of the Christmas Star and Paddington Bear: Paddington’s Christmas will also play at intervals every day.

The borough council’s collaboration with Northampton Town Centre BID will help enhance the cinema experience this year, with the inclusion of meet and greet opportunities with Peter Rabbit and Paddington Bear.

The two characters will be on hand for cuddles and photos with families between 11am and 4pm on 1 December.

Although screenings at the Igloo Cinema are free, booking in advance is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Other activities taking place in the town centre on 1 December include:

The Borough Council and Looking Glass Theatre’s Festivals and Fun Treasure Quest starting from the Market Square at 11am and 2pm

The Borough Council’s annual Frost Fair in partnership with Vintage Guru with stalls opening between 11am and 4pm

A children’s creative workshop with Festive Road on the Market Square between 11am and 12.30pm

The Borough Council Christmas Parade beginning at 1pm at The Deco Theatre.

A spokesperson from Northampton Borough Council said: “Our Igloo Cinema has been so popular each year that we’ve brought it back for the third year running.

“In keeping with the theming of the 2019 Christmas activities, the cinema will be dressed as a Narnia wonderland, with the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe film playing a central role in the screenings.

“The meets and greets with Peter Rabbit and Paddington Bear, thanks to Northampton Town Centre BID, will help to make the cinema experience extra special.

“And don’t forget to make the most of the Sunday free parking in Borough Council car parks, by visiting the Frost Fair on the Market Square too.”

BID Operations Manager Mark Mullen said: “Christmas is a key trading time for our businesses so everything we can do to entice families and friends into the town centre during this festive time is a bonus.

“Peter Rabbit and Paddington are popular TV characters, so we know they will be sure to draw even more visitors and shoppers into the town centre.”

Book your free Igloo Cinema tickets at www.thedeco.co.uk/events

For more information about the activities taking place this Christmas, please visit www.northampton.gov.uk