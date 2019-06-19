Lots to enjoy at new event to bring community together in Northampton

A new event filled with family fun has been organised to celebrate and bring together the community in Upton.

Upton Meadows Community Show will be bringing historic re-enactments, falconry, theatre, the army and martial arts demonstrations to Upton Country Park by the Elgar Centre on Saturday, July 27.

The event is being organised by the founder of Bradlaugh Fields Community Show, Jonathan Cobb for Upton Meadows Residents Association to foster some community spirit.

"Upton has a high crime rate so we want the show to help by giving people something to look forward to and entertain people in the area by having something to do," he said.

The residents' association wanted Jonathan to organise the event after the success of the Bradlaugh Fields show, which attracts thousands of people every year, he said.

Some of the acts will feature at both but Historia Normannis will be entertaining the crowds in Upton, along with Spears Independent Theatre with its production The Rose Crown.

There will be many more activities throughout the day, including a funfair, and there will be various traders and groups to showcase their work, including a performance by Razzle Dazzles.

If the show is well-supported, it is hoped it could become an annual event, Jonathan added.

"It's nice to come along and support Upton so come down and see what's happening and realise how amazing our town is," he said.

"In the different areas of our town, people often don't have a lot going on so I think it's nice to support what's happening in our area and see how vibrant our town is."

For more information, call Jonathan on 07927 103794 or email events@bradlaughfieldscommunityshow.co.uk