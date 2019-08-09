Lots on offer for all ages at 'one-stop-shop' making a difference to Northampton community

Residents will have the opportunity the voice any concerns and have fun at a 'one-stop-shop' event coming to a Northampton community centre next week.

Springs Family Centre will be a hive of activity for the Northampton Community Safety Partnership One Stop Shop on Tuesday (August 13).

The Northampton Community Safety Partnership One Stop Shop is coming to Springs Family Centre. Photo: Google

Free sports and games, music workshops, nail treatments and massages will all be coming to the Tower Street centre, aiming to make a difference to Spring Boroughs.

Sergeant Rod Williams of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These events are an ideal opportunity to work with our partners to engage with the Spring Borough community.

"It provides residents of all ages with access to their neighbourhood policing team, giving them the chance to raise any issues or concerns they may have locally, as well as pick up personal safety and crime prevention information.”

In the morning, visitors will be able to benefit from the free refreshments, massages and nail treatments on offer as well as to get their kids involved in a fun crime scene activity.

Representatives from Northamptonshire Police, Northampton Borough Council, Northampton Partnership Homes, Northamptonshire Energy Saving Service Bus and Veolia will be there to discuss any issues people face.

In the afternoon, young people can get involved in free sports sessions, music workshops and games with Northampton Leisure Trust, Inspiration FM and Ngage between 1pm and 4pm.

From 4pm, Free2Talk will be holding its weekly youth club, open to young people aged between 12 and 19 years-old.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Our partnership 'action days' are a great way for residents to get involved and make their area a better place to live.

“We’re looking forward to meeting residents in Spring Boroughs to talk through any issues they are experiencing and plan ways to make a difference together.

"We encourage as many people to come along as possible.”