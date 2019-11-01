King Charles 1 will 'return' to Northamptonshire country manor nearly 400 years after imprisonment for Christmas fair

King Charles 1 will 'return' to a Northamptonshire country manor nearly 400 years after his imprisonment during the English Civil War for a Christmas fair.

Actor Daniel Williams tours the country as the defeated king and will be among the attractions at Holdenby House's yuletide festival next weekend (November 9 and 10).

Daniel Williams as King Charles I

"I've always loved history and I studied the Tudors and others but King Charles I resonates the most for as an underdog," he said.

The actual King Charles I was held prisoner by Parliament at Holdenby House from February until June in 1647 after surrendering to the Scottish army at Newark.

During his confinement, he was released to play bowls at nearby Althorp House, the home of the Spencer family, before being taken to Newmarket and eventually executed in 1649.

Daniel, 45, from Sutton Coldfield, has been touring the country for almost two years as the Stuart king and will be returning to Northamptonshire after a previous event at Althorp House in August where he met Charles Spencer.

"My profile is growing around the UK gaining admirers also abroad and I'm now doing talks and special events around the king and his life, and writing a book on my journey in his footsteps," he said.

Holdenby's fair will also see Santa Claus, birds of prey and other festive attractions from 10am to 5pm, raising money for a range of charities.