In pictures: village comes together for annual Blisworth Festival to celebrate community

'Thousands of people' enjoyed the wide variety of entertainment and attractions at the ninth annual Blisworth Festival on Saturday and Sunday (August 10 and 11).

Gazebos were banned and some alterations had to be made to the music stage, but organisers felt attendances were balanced-out over the two days.

Blisworth Canal Partnership director Duncan Price said: "We've had lots of brilliant feedback from traders and festival-goers and as the organisers, we had a really good time.

"It's great how the whole village comes together to support the festival."

The two-day event is now an established date in the calendar with attractions spread across the village including Blisworth House, the wharf, the village hall, the Royal Oak pub and the chapel as well as the festival field.

There were attractions for visitors of all ages at this year’s festival including classic cars, military vehicles, live music, dancers, funfair, dog show, stalls, artisan food market, Picasso gallery and of course, the canal traders.

Many local organisations and national charities were able to advertise their work with free pitches, while any profits will be shared between them and the canal partnership.

Police community support officers Kevin Thompson and Peter Firth were there to keep an eye on the event. “The event usually attracts thousands of people to the area over the two days and draws many people from outside of the area and from all walks of life," PCSO Thompson said.

"Our attendance not only provides reassurance to both local residents and visitors but it is also an opportunity for us to be more accessible to those who would like to speak to us."

For more information, visit blisworthfestival.org or the Facebook page.

