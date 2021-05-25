A popular heritage site in Northampton was finally able to reopen fully to members of the public last week (Thursday, May 20).

Delapre Abbey, in London Road, resumed its house tours and was able to welcome back customers to its restaurant - Hibiscus, after months of pandemic closures.

During lockdown, the trust which runs the heritage site, worked with partners across Northampton to develop new educational and wellbeing programmes to engage the community as well as implementing Covid-safe interactive elements around the attraction to entertain all ages.

Last weekend, customers were pleased to be back at the Abbey enjoying afternoon teas, food, drinks and the culture the house has to offer.

Below is a collection of pictures of customers at the Abbey on its reopening weekend.

