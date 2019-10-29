In pictures: Fun rides and classic attractions of St Crispin Street Fair return to Northampton

The familiar sights and sounds of St Crispin Street Fair have returned to Northampton town centre.

The usual rides and attractions have filled Market Place since Saturday (October 26) but will be leaving tomorrow (Wednesday).

Flick through our pictures from people enjoying the fair.

St Crispin Street Fair

