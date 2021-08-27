In pictures: Dinosaurs take over Northampton school for the day as families watch on

Dinosaurs were in town yesterday (August 26) as they took over a school hall to entertain excited children and their families.

National touring show, Dinomania, visited Northampton High School for three showings of its 'educational and fun' exhibition.

The show teaches children about dinosaurs using animatronics and puppets in an interactive way.

Joy and elation spread across the faces of little ones as they met various species of dinosaurs during the 3pm show.

Below is a collection of photos from the show in Northampton and those participating in the interactive history lesson - spot anyone you know?

