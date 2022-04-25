Hundreds of vintage motorbikes will roar through Northampton town centre for annual fundraising event

A horde of motorbikes are planned to ride through Northampton this week in aid of the Cynthia Spencer Trust.

The Northants V Twins April Fools Run, in memory of former mayor Terry Wire, will take place on Saturday, April 30 and see a procession of vintage motorbikes riding from Sixfields Stadium to Abington Street.

Around 200 Harley-Davidson and Buell motorbikes are expected to participate in the event, which has not been able to take place over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harley Run in aid of Cynthia Spencer hospice in 2016. (Left to right) Anne Plater, Spencer, Fran Wire, John Helm and Dave Baringer.

Following the procession, members of the public will be welcomed to the Northants V Twin business in Stenson Street, where there will be refreshments and a raffle to raise funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Former mayor and firefighter, Terry Wire, established the April Fools Harley Davidson Run in 2003 and raised almost £30,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice through the event over the next decade.

Terry passed away in 2014, spending his final days in the hospice he helped raise so much money for.

The motorcycle run has since been held in his memory every year in April.

Those wanting to attend the event are asked to meet in the Sixfields Stadium car park between 9.30am and 10am on Saturday, April 30.

Members of the public can then meet the riders in Abington Street until 1pm.