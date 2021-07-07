Huge inflatable park for tots, teens and adults coming to various locations across Northamptonshire

A huge inflatable park is coming to Northampton at five different locations from July to August.

This will make for a fun-filled day out for tots, teens and even adults because, at this colossal inflatable 'Mega Bounce Play Park', there is something for people of all ages to enjoy.

Visitors can slip down the massive 25 foot platform slide, engage in combat on the gladiator duel or duck, weave and climb their way through the 60 foot obstacle course. There will also be a variety of bouncy castles, a bungee run, ball pits, space hoppers, fete games and nerf wars to make up a quality family day out.

The Mega Bounce Inflatable Play Park is coming to various locations in Northamptonshire this summer.

There will additionally be a toddler play park and soft play are for the little ones as well as trade stalls selling food, drink, sweets and much more.

Tickets are priced at £7 per child and £3 per adult; a family ticket (two children and two adults) costs £18. Tickets allow unlimited all day play on all inflatables.

These are the upcoming dates and locations for the Mega Bounce Play Park:

◾ Towcester Recreation Ground: July 24 - July 25

◾ University Of Northampton Waterside Campus: July 31 - August 1

◾ Northampton Racecourse: August 14 - August 15

◾ Towcester Recreation Ground: August 21 - August 22

◾ Whites Nurseries Earls Barton: August 28 - August 29

