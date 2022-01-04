Fun for all the family Megaslam Wrestling show coming to Northampton later this month

The wrestling show will take over The Deco later this month. Photo: Brightflame Media.

A popular, family entertainment wrestling show is coming to Northampton later this month.

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling is one of Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting in more than 300 live events per year.

Now an array of talented performers who have performed in venues nationwide will take to the stage at The Deco theatre for a two hour hour family entertainment spectacular on Sunday, January 30.

Promoters say the 2022 live tour is the biggest and best to date and families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including the Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special Main Event that will be revealed on the afternoon.

A spokesman for the tour said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Northampton.

“The town was a great hit for Megaslam in recent years and we are delighted to be returning as part of our 2022 Live Tour, which already features more than 250 dates nationwide.

“The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a Wrestling fan or just looking for an afternoon out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back.”

Two teams will battle it out during the afternoon with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

In Team Megaslam, there will be the Megaslam Champion, Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring, Italian Heavyweight Massimo, incredibly popular Tag Team, The Farmer Boys and more.

Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, The Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes and more.

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Doors open at 2.30pm and the event will start at 3pm on Sunday, January 30.