Fun-filled weekend of bouncy castles and inflatables for all ages coming to Northampton

A fun-filled two days of bouncy castles and inflatables for all ages is coming to Northampton this weekend.

Popular travelling children's festival Funtopia will be taking over Abington Park on Saturday and Sunday (July 20 and 21).

Toddlers will love playing in the under fives areas, which are filled with soft play, ball pool, bouncy castles and more, while older children can compete with mum or dad on the high-energy bungee runs, sumo suits, inflata-bull and lights out table.

There will also be gift stalls to browse as well as a barbecue, loads of sweets and drinks too.

Entry is £8 for children under 13 and £2 for adults, but once visitors have paid for a wristband, they can go on any activity for as long as they like.

Parking is limited so visitors are encouraged to use public transport or use alternative car parks.

For more information, visit Funtopia's Facebook event page or call 07926 055523.

Funtopia has been touring the Midlands this summer with its travelling inflatable festival of fun, with previous events in Daventry, Nuneaton and West Bromwich.