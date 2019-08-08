Fun day of fire engines, police dogs and rescue drills at Northampton fire station open day

Firefighters will be showcasing their rescue techniques as part of demonstrations during a charity open day at a Northampton fire station this weekend.

Visitors to Mereway Fire Station will be able to watch Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets show off their drills as well as get up close with fire engines and meet police dogs.

Children can enjoy a bouncy castle as well as stalls, a smokehouse, ice-cream and refreshments.

Cadet leader Katie Alland, one of the organisers, said: “This is the first open day I have helped to organise at the station and I am really looking forward to welcoming in the local community to visit us for a fun day out.

“This not only gives us a chance to meet the local public but also will give them the chance to find out a bit more about what we do, while helping us raise funds for a worthy cause.”

Visitors to the event from 11am until 3pm on Sunday (August 11) will be suggested to make a 50p donation, with all proceeds going to The Fire Fighters Charity. No parking is available at the station.

Visit the fire station's open day event on Facebook for further information.