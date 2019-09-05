Free family taster session with Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff at Soo Yoga in Sol Central this weekend

Family time is precious so why not try a free taster class at Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff’s well-being centre in Northampton this weekend.

Rugby world cup winner Ben and Strictly star Kristina will be welcoming families and children of all ages to Soo Yoga at Sol Central.

There’s a big choice of classes including family yoga, cycling, meditation and bodyweight workouts.

There are free drama and dance classes for kids aged 3-16 and separate classes for adults.

For more information visit www.sooyoga.com or call 01604 621004.