Five Race for Life events to take place in Northampton later this month - and there's still time to sign up

Five Race for Life events are set to take place in Northampton later this month – and there is still time to sign up.

The popular running event will take over Abington Park on the weekend of Saturday July 12 and Sunday July 13, with five different events to cater for all.

The long-standing, feel-good, nationwide event includes three kilometre, five kilometre and 10 kilometre courses, as well as a Pretty Muddy five kilometre course and a Pretty Muddy kids race. All ages and abilities are encouraged to take part and run, walk or jog around the course, while raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Here is everything you need to know about Race for Life 2025 in Northampton

When?

Pretty Muddy kids (for children aged between six and 12) will take place on Saturday July 12, starting at 9.45am, followed by the adults Pretty Muddy race, which will start at 10.30am. Both races are around five kilometres.

The traditional three, five and 10 kilometre races will take place on Sunday July 13. The 10 kilometre race will begin at 9.30am, followed by the three and five kilometre races at 11am.

Where?

The event takes over Abington Park every year and 2025 is no different. The meeting point for all the races across the two days is the top field between Abington Park Crescent and Park Avenue South. This is where the start line will be and where participants will be able to join a warm up, buy merchandise and use toilet facilities.

What to expect

There will be an energetic, fun, group warm up before all events.

Organisers say Pretty Muddy is “designed for fun”. Participants can expect to climb, crawl and slide around the course, at their own pace. And expect to get very muddy.

The running races are on a mix of pathways and grass. Organisers say there is no pressure to finish in any specific time.

Spectators and supporters are welcome.

How to sign up

Runners, joggers and walkers can still sign up to all of the Northampton events. There is also currently a buy two places get one free offer on the sign up website.

Entrance costs between £10 and £22.50, depending on the event, and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £50 for Cancer Research UK.