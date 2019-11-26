Festive fun for all the family at one of the UK's top visitor attractions

The last time I visited Cadbury World I was a child myself so the thought of returning with my own little one for a day of fun was rather exciting.

The added bonus of visiting the attraction - just outside Birmingham city centre - at Christmas is that you get to discover all the chocolatey zones plus a host of seasonal activities for all the family.

My little boy's eye's widened with delight when he saw the huge chocolate inspired Christmas tree in the reception area complete with a magical button to make a wish.

Learn the history of Cadbury through the years and take a trip down memory lane with all the nostalgic treats and television adverts taking you back to childhood.

Highlights for us were the Cadabra ride, 4D cinema chocolate adventure and the purple planet. The chocolatey treats handed out along the way also went down well, particularly the pot of melting chocolate off the 'production line' which you then add your own topping too before tucking in with a spoon.

We were all giddy with excitement queuing to see the Santa's stage show which was a wonderful addition to the day and comes at no extra charge. Silence fell across the outdoor marquee as Father Christmas enchanted the room and had all the believers shouting out what gifts they'd like on Christmas Eve before sending a bunch of flowers to Mrs Christmas back in the North Pole as if by magic.

They left happy with a gift from the big man in the form of a Cadbury selection box of course!

This year's pantomime was the wonderfully performed Snow White and the Chuckle Beans with seven performances held throughout the day.

The cast had young and old alike laughing in their seats and I'm still a little unsure as to whether the broken chair scene was a stunt or not.

Wrap up warm for the African Play Area where the youngsters can burn off some steam - and chocolate - charging around the huge adventure playground.

Don't miss the Bournville Experience which you access from outside and round off your visit to Cadbury World with a visit to the world's biggest Cadbury shop and some lunch / snacks in the on site cafe/restaurant.

Festive days are held every Saturday and Sunday from now until December 15 plus December 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Tickets include entry to the pantomime and the Santa show.

Cadbury World other Buy a Photo

Cadbury World other Buy a Photo

Cadbury World other Buy a Photo

Cadbury World other Buy a Photo

View more