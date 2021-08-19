Everything you need to know about Northampton’s Race for Life event this weekend

A Race for Life event in Abington Park in 2019.

A popular, nationwide fundraising event will be held in Northampton this weekend.

Race for Life will be back in Abington Park on Saturday (August 21) for the event’s longer version - the 10K.

Participants can walk, run or jog the 6.2 miles around the park with the aim to raise as much as possible for Cancer Research UK.

Last year, the charity lost out on millions of pounds as its Race for Life events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings as some people took part at home instead.

This year the events have had to be put back to later in the year, but organisers are now ready and raring to go and they need your help to raise as much as money as possible to continue the charity's vital research.

Here is everything you need to know about the Northampton’s Race for Life event.

The course

Organisers say: “The Northampton route meanders through Abington Park covering all areas of the scenic park.

“The route is primarily on grass and cross-country terrain with some short sections on pathways.

“There are a number of inclines and declines throughout the course. The 10k is two laps of the 5k course.”

Start times

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the race will operate staggered start times rather than all participants setting off at once.

Start times will be allocated when a place is booked and will begin from 12pm. Additional start times will be added if and when they are needed.

The start line is at the top of the field (between Abington Park Crescent and Park Avenue South) alongside the event car park, where parking is free.

On site

There will be toilet facilities available on the day, as well as refreshments options.

Dogs are welcome.

There will also be Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Organisers say the course is not suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs as the course is mainly grass, which can be boggy in poor weather conditions.

For spectators, there are pathways to move around the course to see participants at different points.

Can I sign up?

There is still availability for the event.

The entry fee is £14.99 for anyone 16 or over and £10 for children aged six to 15. Boys and girls aged under six can take part for free.

There is also an automatic discount applied if two adult and two or three child tickets are purchased at once.