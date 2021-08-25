The public is being encouraged to get involved in a domestic abuse charity's challenge to cycle from Northampton to Paris on a static bike in the town centre on Saturday (August 28).

A team of ten riders from Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) will be pedalling 581km in just under six hours in the Grosvenor shopping centre to raise funds and awareness.

Shoppers will be able to win prizes in a tombola or take part in a separate challenge to cycle 1km in the fastest time on a static bike to win a free Nuffield Health gym membership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service is holding a Northampton-Paris static bike challenge at the Grosvenor shopping centre on Saturday (August 28)

Northampton mayor Rufia Ashraf is also due to give her support between 10am and 12pm and may even do a leg of the journey herself - along with the friendly mascot, Gertrude.

A NDAS spokesperson said: "With restrictions finally lifting, this event is so important to us and an opportunity to highlight the growing problem of domestic abuse and what we can all do to recognise the signs and help combat it."

NDAS provides seven refuges in the county for men and women fleeing domestic abuse as well as an outreach service for survivors and their children and an 11-week programme for survivors.

Donations can be made on the day or text NDASCYCLE to 70085 to donate £1, plus standard network rate, or with any number up to 20 next to it, for example NDASCYCLE18 will donate £18.

Alternatively donate online at givey.com/ndasnorthamptontoparischallenge or via Paypal at ndas.co.