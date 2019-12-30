Brides spoilt for ideas at free Whittlebury Park wedding fair near Northampton on Sunday

Brides planning their perfect day can scout for innovative ideas at a free wedding fair at Whittlebury Park this Sunday (January 5).

Set in 700 acres of historic parkland, the popular venue is throwing open its doors from 10am until 4pm.

Whittlebury’s Orangery and Pavilion will be dressed for a wedding and the Atrium is also available to view.

The event will feature a host of hand-picked suppliers who have worked with the award-winning team for many years.

They include pianist Lincoln Noel, Two-D Photography, Charlotte Ayre Floral Design and UKDJ.

There will also be the opportunity to speak to the team about hosting hen and stag parties.

Whittlebury Park caters for weddings from 10 to 500 guests, with packages starting from £8,900.

The team recently won Event Team of the Year at The Wedding Industry Awards regional East Midlands final. They are also the current Venue of the Year in Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards.

Find out more at www.whittlebury.com/weddings or book a ticket here.