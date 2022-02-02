Bite Street to return to two Northampton venues as spring and summer dates announced
Dates for 11 events have been announced
A popular street food event is set to return from next month at two Northampton venues.
Bite Street organisers have announced a list of 11 weekends in 2022 when traders will be ready to serve an array of different food to hungry customers.
Both the County Ground and Franklin’s Gardens will host the event this year, after success last year.
The full list of 2022 dates so far are below.
County Ground:
March 4 and 5
March 11 and 12
March 25 and 26
Easter weekend (April 14,15 and 16)
May Bank Holiday (April 29, 30 and May 1)
May 13, 14 and 15
Queen’s Jubilee weekend (June 2, 3 and 4)
Franklin’s Gardens:
July 8, 9 and 10
July 22, 23 and 24
August 5, 6 and 7
August 19, 20 and 21
Traders for each event will be announced closer to the time. Keep up to date by searching ‘NNBiteStreet’ on Facebook.
Tickets to the events that have already been announced can be purchased on Eventbrite.