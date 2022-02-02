A popular street food event is set to return from next month at two Northampton venues.

Bite Street organisers have announced a list of 11 weekends in 2022 when traders will be ready to serve an array of different food to hungry customers.

Both the County Ground and Franklin’s Gardens will host the event this year, after success last year.

Bite Street will return to the County Ground next month. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The full list of 2022 dates so far are below.

County Ground:

March 4 and 5

March 11 and 12

March 25 and 26

Easter weekend (April 14,15 and 16)

May Bank Holiday (April 29, 30 and May 1)

May 13, 14 and 15

Queen’s Jubilee weekend (June 2, 3 and 4)

Franklin’s Gardens:

July 8, 9 and 10

July 22, 23 and 24

August 5, 6 and 7

August 19, 20 and 21

Traders for each event will be announced closer to the time. Keep up to date by searching ‘NNBiteStreet’ on Facebook.