Award-winning Northampton restaurant to run one-night pop-up at Delapre Abbey

Hibiscus head chef Sam Squires is taking his team to Delapre Abbey on June 11.
A recently garlanded fine-dining restaurant in Northampton is heading on the road for one night only.

Hibiscus, the fine dining restaurant within Royal & Derngate, was recently awarded its first AA Rosette last month thanks to the culinary skills of head chef Sam Squires.

Now Mr Squires is taking Hibiscus on the road for a pop-up restaurant at Delapre Abbey on Tuesday, June 11.

Starting at 7.30pm, diners will be treated to an exclusive tasting menu with a selection of dishes from their forthcoming A La Carte and Summer Tasting Menus.

The evening will start with canapés and drinks on the patio, followed by seven courses within the Abbey's Billiard Room.

You can book a table of four by calling 01604 911073. Tables of four are £50 per person.