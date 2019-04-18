Activities galore as Kelmarsh Country Show makes a return to Northamptonshire

Hundreds of visitors are expected to flock to Kelmarsh Country Show for a weekend of food and entertainment.

Clay shooting, gun dog shows, a field sports arena and a large food village will all be making a return to the event over Sunday, April 21 and the bank holiday Monday.

Although the online ticketing system is no longer available, tickets can be bought on the day at Kelmarsh Hall.

Last year organisers Countryman Fairs were forced to call off the event at short notice when torrential rain hit the county.

For more information about the event, head to the organisers' website here.