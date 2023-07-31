News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

42 very pink pictures from 3k, 5k and 10k Race for Life events in Northampton

Across the weekend, nearly 2,000 people took part
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

Race for Life took over Abington Park over the weekend with a variety of events – and the park saw a sea of pink as thousands took part.

On Saturday (July 29), hundreds of participants took part in Pretty Muddy, which is a five kilometre obstacle course covered in mud, as well as Pretty Muddy Kids.

Sunday (July 30), saw the more traditional races of three, five and 10 kilometre distance.

Over the different events during the weekend, more than 1,900 people took part and when the last people set off, £167,000 had been raised by Northampton participants alone.

Below are photos from Sunday’s Race for Life events in Northampton – can you spot anyone you know?

Images from Saturday’s Pretty Muddy events can be seen here.

The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023.

1. Race for Life Northampton

The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023.

2. Race for Life Northampton

The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023.

3. Race for Life Northampton

The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023.

4. Race for Life Northampton

The 3k, 5k and 10k events took place in Abington Park on Sunday July 30, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:Northampton