34 Christmas markets and craft fairs taking place in and around Northampton in 2024

Whether you visit festive fairs to get yourself in the Christmas spirit or to find gift inspiration, they are a great way to support local businesses and creators, and we have plenty on offer in and around Northampton.

Below are details on 34 Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Northampton in 2024.

1 . Christmas markets in Northampton 2024 There are lots of Christmas markets happening around Northampton in 2024... Photo: Pixabay

2 . Duston Parish Council Christmas Market The Duston Parish Council Christmas market will take place on Saturday November 30 at Duston Community Centre. The festivities will take place between 11am and 3pm. Organisers say visitors will be able to "explore festive stalls brimming with unique gifts and enjoy delicious seasonal treats". Photo: Duston Parish Council

3 . Duston Village Bakery Duston Village Bakery will host its annual Christmas Market on Thursday November 21 between 6pm and 9pm. There will be more 20 local craft and food stalls on offer. More information to follow. Photo: Facebook/Duston Village Bakery

4 . Delapre Abbey's Christmas Fair Delapre's Christmas Fair will return on Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24. There will be a host of stallholders and entertainers. Last year saw "thousands flocking to the abbey". More information will be released soon. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds