17 things to look forward to in Northampton in 2025 including events, concerts and more

As the weather starts to brighten up, our minds turn to spring and summer, which is when Northampton's event calendar is the most jam-packed. And the town certainly has plenty to offer this year!
Big-named celebrities will be bringing their tour to the town in 2025, annual festivals such as Northampton Balloon Festival and the Gin and Rum Festival will return, and there will be plenty of gigs and music festivals to enjoy.
Below are just 17 of the huge array of excellent events and things to look forward to in Northampton in 2025.
2. Delasole festival
Delasole will take place at Delapre Abbey on the Saturday and Sunday of the first bank holiday weekend (May 3 and May 4). The line up of acts on the family day includes Marvin Humes, The Wanted, Diversity and Billy Lockett, and there will be a variety of family-oriented activities on offer. Search the festival on Facebook for more information. Photo: Matthew Owen
3. Shires and Spires Event
Starting in the picturesque village of Naseby, the Shire and Spires running event will take place on Sunday May 11. There will be a 10k, half marathon, 3/4 marathon, full marathon and ultra marathon. The routes take in the stunning countryside of Northamptonshire. Sign up now on the GoBeyond website. Photo: Google
4. Crick Boat Show
Crick Boat Show will return once again from Saturday May 24 to Monday May 26 at Crick Marina. It is Britain's biggest inland waterways festival and there will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets can be bought now on the Crick Boat Show website. Photo: Crick Boat Show
