14 things to do with kids in Northamptonshire this October half term and Halloween

3 . Witches' Spooktacular at Delapré Abbey

There is loads on throughout the month of October at Delapré Abbey, including fun activities for kids and spookier ones for adults. On certain days in the month, children will be able to take part in a witches' hat trail. There are also Halloween decoration workshops and Preacher the Storyteller will be back over half term. Finally, Delapré's Spooktacular returns with a witches-theme at the end of half term. Visit the Delapré Abbey's website to find out more about the activities. Photo: Submitted