14 Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Northampton this festive season

2 . Carols & Crafts in Northampton Town Centre

Christmas carols and musical performances will take place in the heart of the town from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, December 16, as well as festive crafts available for children and adults, with a variety of workshops planned. This has been described as “the perfect backdrop to your Christmas shopping” by the Town Council and they encourage people to keep their eyes peeled as more will be revealed in due course. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds