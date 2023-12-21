13 exciting events and things to look forward to in Northampton in 2024

From a huge headliner, to the return of a iconic festival, 2024 is looking good

With the craziness of December and all the festivities over, it is now time to look forward to what is to come in 2024.

And what better way to beat the post-Christmas and January blues than to plan some exciting events for the coming months?

From food and drink festivals, to the expected completion of the Market Square, and big name artists and comedians coming to the town, there is plenty going on in 2024.

Below are just 13 of the huge array of excellent things to look forward to in Northampton in 2024.

1 . Things to do in Northampton 2024 There is plenty going on in Northampton next year! Photo: Pixabay

2 . Island Festival The inaugural Island Festival will take place at Roadmender on Saturday March 30 from 1.30pm to 11pm. Organisers say the new festival was set up to support upcoming bands and give them the chance to perform alongside larger bands. Milton Keynes band Heart Of A Coward will headline the festival. Search Island Festival Official to find tickets. Photo: Promoter handout

3 . Northampton County Beer Festival The popular beer festival will return to Becket's Park on May 30, 31 and June 1, 2024. There will be craft and bottled beer, ales, ciders, prosecco, a spirit bar, wine and a live music. Tickets are available now via Skiddle and cost between £4 and £5.50, plus a booking fee. Photo: Facebook/Northampton County Beer Festival

4 . Northampton 5k and 10k Taking place on Sunday May 26, 2024, the 5k and 10k event starts and finishes at Sixfields stadium and takes runners on a road-closed route around Northampton. There is also a juniors event. The event is in support of Northamptonshire Health Charity. Photo: Northampton 5k and 10k