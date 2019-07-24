.

11 perfect picnic spots in and around Northampton

We are blessed with an abundance of beauty spots in and around town to relax and unwind.

Here are our 11 favourite picnic spots to enjoy this summer.

Beautiful views across Pitsford Reservoir, woodland walks, adventure playground and you can even take a barbecue.

1. Brixworth Country Park

Stunning gardens where picnics are welcome. Beautiful walks, adventure playground and a menagerie which is home to several meerkats

2. Castle Ashby

A wide open space, perfect for sunbathing, picnics and playing. Play areas for all ages with plenty of space to run around

3. Hunsbury Hill Country Park

Huge adventure playground, woodland walks, lakes and bike rides. Enjoy your picnic in the busier playground area or take yourself to a quiet spot in a meadow or around one of the lakes

4. Stanwick Lakes

