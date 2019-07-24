11 perfect picnic spots in and around Northampton We are blessed with an abundance of beauty spots in and around town to relax and unwind. Here are our 11 favourite picnic spots to enjoy this summer. 1. Brixworth Country Park Beautiful views across Pitsford Reservoir, woodland walks, adventure playground and you can even take a barbecue. other Buy a Photo 2. Castle Ashby Stunning gardens where picnics are welcome. Beautiful walks, adventure playground and a menagerie which is home to several meerkats other Buy a Photo 3. Hunsbury Hill Country Park A wide open space, perfect for sunbathing, picnics and playing. Play areas for all ages with plenty of space to run around other Buy a Photo 4. Stanwick Lakes Huge adventure playground, woodland walks, lakes and bike rides. Enjoy your picnic in the busier playground area or take yourself to a quiet spot in a meadow or around one of the lakes other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3