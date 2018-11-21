Christmas shows and pantomimes 2018: A guide to the biggest theatre shows across Northamptonshire
Get into the festive spirit with a visit to the theatre this Christmas where fun awaits for all the family.
Here are the pantos and Christmas shows taking place in Northamptonshire in 2018
1. Worst Witch
The Worst Witch, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Royal stage), November 27-December 30. Long before Harry Potter there was Mildred Hubble. An ordinary girl who found herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches. Now in her final year, accident prone Mildred and her fellow pupils are about to embark on their biggest adventure yet.
The Everywhere Bear, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Underground), November 29-January 6. This captivating and beautiful story from best-selling author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Rebecca Cobb springs to life with rhyme, original music and delightfully expressive puppets in our fun and exciting stage adaption. Recommended for 1+ years (approx 50 mins)
Cinderella, The Deco, Northampton, December 7-29. This wonderful rags-to-riches tale is guaranteed to delight all the family and bring a touch of magic and make-believe to your festive celebrations. Join Cinderella on her quest to win the heart of the dashing Prince Charming, with a little help from her best friend Buttons and the enchanting Fairy Godmother. But with her evil Ugly Sisters determined to ruin her chances. (Pic: Welland Valley U13s girls take on the cast of Cinderella)
Aladdin, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, December 13-January 6. Join Aladdin as he jumps aboard the magic carpet for a spectacular panto adventure. The all-star cast is led by Arthur Bostrom, best known as Officer Crabtree Allo Allo as evil Abanazaar. Arthur is joined by Britains Got Talent finalists and YouTube sensations Twist and Pulse as PCs Hip and Hop, who are also directing and choreographing the show. Kettering Panto favourites, Michael Neilson and Mark Pearce, are back for a third year in a row as they travel to Old Peking and Twankeys Washeteria to play mother and son with Michael as Widow Twankey and Mark as her somewhat useless son Wishee Washee. Completing the cast are West End stars Lisa Mathieson as Aladdin and Claire-Marie Hall as Princess So-Shi.