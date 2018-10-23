Ardal O'Hanlon announces Northampton show - here's how to get tickets

Much-loved comedian and actor Ardal O’Hanlon has announced he is coming to Northampton with his new show, The Showing Off Must Go On.

The star of Death in Paradise (BBC One), Father Ted (Channel 4) and My Hero (BBC One), Ardal O’Hanlon is one of the British Isles’ leading stand-up comedians and actors. He has received British Comedy Award, BAFTA and Olivier nominations, toured worldwide with his acclaimed stand-up shows - and appeared in numerous TV shows from Doctor Who (BBC One) and Skins (E4) to Live at the Apollo (BBC Two).

Where Ardal comes from - small-town Ireland - there is nothing worse than showing off. Yet he is a professional ‘show-off’ who continues to do stand-up comedy for money. But in an age of raging populism, #MeToo, identity politics and £15 gin and tonics, and desperate to prove that his gender, race, age and class don’t necessarily define him, Ardal says he has found himself forced to ride into the culture wars.

Ardal O’Hanlon said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing my stand-up show on the road in 2019, having been testing stuff in clubs and at festivals for the past few years. It’s great that the noise in my head is finally cohering into delightful comedy chunks.”

He comes to the Royal and Derngate in Northampton on Wednesday November 20, 2019.

Tickets for The Showing Off Must Go On 2019 UK tour are on sale on Thursday October 25 from www.mickperrin.com/tours.