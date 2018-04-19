The play will go wrong at Milton Keynes

One of the most popular comedy plays of recent times will be making a return to the area later this month.

Having already appeared at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre earlier this year, The Play That Goes Wrong will be coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday to Saturday, April 23 to 28, as it continues its tour of the UK.

It is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton-inspired slapstick delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring.

The play introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

It has been described as Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “Why would all these regional theatres want a return visit of our little murder mystery show when last year’s tour went so badly wrong. I am at a loss to understand it.”

In December 2016, Mischief made their TV debut on the BBC with Peter Pan Goes Wrong, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator. Peter Pan Goes Wrong also enjoyed two sell-out West End seasons and a UK tour. Mischief returned to BBC One last Christmas with a brand new production, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, filmed in front of a live studio audience.

For tickets call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.