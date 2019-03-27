Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From gin galore to a family storytime favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY THEATRE

Room on the Broom, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 28 to 31

The Olivier Award-nominated production tells the story of a friendly witch, her cat and three lovable animals, who take to the skies on a broom and face a fearsome dragon in this magical musical adventure. With enchanting puppetry, original sing-along songs and scary fun, Room on the Broom is ideal for families with children aged three and up. Renowned theatre company Tall Stories has adapted the best-selling book of the same name by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler for the stage.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 DRINK

The Great British Gin Festival, Wicksteed Park, March 29 and 30

It’s a treat for gin lovers, with more than 100 international gins from household names and unusual flavours, to exclusive, small batch gins, with a gin glass and gin bible given on arrival to guide guests through their gin tasting experience. Available to purchase will be 25ml test tubes (perfect to share) or full bottles of favourite tipples. Entertainment includes talks and trade stands, cocktail demos, interactive games and a live band, creating a sophisticated festival vibe.

Details: thegreatbritishginfest.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Adam Kay: This Is Going To Hurt (Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor) Live, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 3

The author of the best-selling non-fiction book of 2018, award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this evening of stand-up and music.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



4 FOOD AND DRINK

Rum & Reggae Festival, Wicksteed Park, March 30

Take a rum journey around the world, tasting rare and special craft rums from the West Indies, Cuba, South America and the USA - and enjoy some live reggae acts too.

Details: rumandreggaefestival.com



5 THEATRE

Flash Theatre Festival, various venues, Northampton, April 1 to 6

Some 40 actors will perform 36 shows in the space of six days as the festival showcases the talents of final year under-

graduates on the acting course at the University of North-ampton.

Details: flashfestival2019.wixsite.com



6 MUSIC

Uppingham Choral Society, Memorial Hall ,Uppingham School, March 30

The society’s Spring Concert will feature Haydn’s The Seasons, with the singers accompanied by the Bardi Orchestra.

Details: uppinghamchoralsociety.uk



7 MUSIC

Northampton Symphony Orchestra, Christ Church, Northampton, March 30

The orchestra celebrates its Northampton roots with its headline act of the evening being A Sussex Overture, having been composed by Northampton-born musician Malcolm Arnold. The orchestra will then be joined by North-ampton’s Jenny Dyson on flute and Elinor Nicholson on harp to accompany Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp, with the concert rounding off with Sir Edward Elgar’s Symphony No. 3.

Details: www.nso.org.uk



8 FAMILY

Corby Mardi Gras, March 30

Thousands of people are expected at the annual extravaganza, which includes street theatre performances, live music, inspirational sound installations and captivating illuminated sculptures.

Details: madeincorby.co.uk



9 FAMILY

Cirque Berserk, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until March 31

Combining contemporary circus artistry with hair-raising, death-defying stunts, the show promises thrills for audiences young and old.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

10 COMEDY

Justin Moorhouse: Northern Joker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 29

Justin’s not certain about anything apart from his uncertainty. The golden age of the Northern straight white male comedian has gone the way of the dinosaurs. Discover whether the Phoenix Nights star can adapt to survive.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk