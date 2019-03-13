Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From top comics to a celebration of Adele, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

HMS Pinafore with Trial by Jury, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 18 to 23

Northampton Gilbert & Sullivan Group performs the perennial favourite, which brings together colourful characters galore in a story of love, rank, questionable decisions, a First Lord who has never set sail and, of course, English politeness. Combining the wit and satire of Gilbert and containing some of Sullivan’s best loved music, director Leon Berger brings his unique vision to this 65th anniversary production.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 THEATRE

A Death of Convenience, Abbey Centre, Overslade Close, East Hunsbury, March 14 to 16

Abbey Community Theatre stage this murder mystery. Son Geoffrey is visiting with his wife Lydia and his business partner and his wife, and there is much business to discuss over the course of the weekend. Lydia hates the country but has taken a shine to Barry, the gardener. Events take a shocking turn one night and nothing is the same again...

Details: abbeycommunitytheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

Shappi Khorsandi, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 15

Comedian, author and self-proclaimed idiot who agreed to be tortured on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, Shappi Khorsandi is a woman of many parts. This brand new tour is filled with stories of the comedy club scene in the 90s through to being a TV comic .

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Northampton Concert Orchestra, Abington Avenue United Reformed Church, Northampton, March 16

Entitled All Aboard, the spring concert programme has a transport theme. Opening with the Galop from Rossini’s William Tell Overture, the programme will include works by Vaughan Williams, Jerome Kern, an arrangement of Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines and much more.

Details: northamptonconcertorchestra.org.uk



5 COMEDY

Ahir Shah - Duffer, The Deco, Northampton, March 15

Ahir Shah returns with a new stand-up show about life, death and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Details:



6 MUSIC

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook, The Core at Corby Cube, March 21

X Factor finalist Katie Markham was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special. See and hear Katie celebrate the singer’s work on stage.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com



7 MUSIC

Jack Lukeman, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 16

The Irish singer-songwriter, showman and raconteur incorporates the theatrical and romantic sensibilities of the likes of Jacques Brel, but with genuine melodic appeal and a knack for creating his own ‘magic realist’ world peopled by all manner of unusual characters.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



8 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, The Core at Corby Cube, March 22

Compère Sally-Anne Hayward is joined in The Lab by comedians Anthony King, Eleanor Tiernan and Markus Birdman.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com



9 THEATRE

The Remains of the Day, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until March 16

Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s literary masterpiece has entranced generations as a novel and an acclaimed Merchant Ivory film. Now it’s transformed for the first time into an exquisite stage play by one of Britain’s most exciting young writers, starring Niamh Cusack and Stephen Boxer.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



10 THEATRE

The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, until March 16

Now established as a modern classic of Irish theatre, The Beauty Queen of Leenane tells the story of Maureen Foley. Now middle-aged, she is a plain and lonely woman who lives with her manipulative, ageing mother Mag. Her mother’s interference in Maureen’s first and potentially only romantic relationship sets in motion a chain of events that are as tragically funny as they are horrific. The production is presented by Northampton theatre company White Cobra Productions.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitecobra