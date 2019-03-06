Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From empowering drama to a comedy classic, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, March 12 to 16

Now established as a modern classic of Irish theatre, The Beauty Queen of Leenane tells the story of Maureen Foley. Now middle-aged, she is a plain and lonely woman who lives with her manipulative, ageing mother Mag. Her mother’s interference in Maureen’s first and potentially only romantic relationship sets in motion a chain of events that are as tragically funny as they are horrific. The production is presented by Northampton theatre company White Cobra Productions.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitecobra

2 THEATRE

Rouse, Ye Women!, Geddington Village Hall, March 9

The ‘folk ballad opera’ is based on the story of Mary Macarthur and the 1910 women chainmakers’ strike, which changed the lives of thousands of workers, establishing for the first time a minimum wage. The show featured on BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour last week and promises to be entertaining, rousing and thought-provoking. It is staged by Townsend Theatre Company.

Email johnpadwick@talk21.com or call 0758 121 0454



3 COMEDY

Sindhu Vee: Sandhog, The Core at Corby Cube, March 9

Sandhog finds the acerbic comic talking about family. As Sindhu explains, loving your children, spouse and ageing parents is very hard work – but who wants to live without love?

Details: www.thecorecorby.com



4 MUSIC

Steve Harley, The Core at Corby Cube, March 9

The original Cockney Rebel performs with his acoustic trio, playing an intimate, unique and atmospheric show with all-time favourites including Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).

Details: thecorecorby.com



5 THEATRE

Crimes On The Nile, The Core at Corby Cube, March 8

It’s 1935 and celebrated Belgian detective Artemis Arinae is enjoying a cruise along the Nile – when tragedy strikes again. All passengers and staff are suspects, and the body count is growing - will Arinae’s little grey cells identify the murderer in time?

Details: www.thecorecorby.com



6 DANCE

Gaelforce Dance, The Core at Corby Cube, March 7

The celebration of Irish dance, music and song has dynamically tapped its way into the beating hearts of millions of audience members worldwide since its inception in 1999.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com



7 ART

2019 Graduate Show, NN Contemporary Art, Guildhall Road, Northampton, until March 23

See striking work from potential future stars of the art world.

Details: nncontemporaryart.org



8 THEATRE

Abigail’s Party, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until March 9

Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s ground-breaking classic. One of Britain’s most celebrated comedies, Abigail’s Party sees Beverly and her husband Laurence throwing a party for their newly-wed neighbours, Tony and Angela. Joining them is highly strung Susan, who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



9 THEATRE

Half a Sixpence, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, until March 9

Wellingborough Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society presents this popular musical comedy. The show was first produced in London’s West End in 1963, starring Tommy Steele, before becoming a hit on Broadway in 1965 and a success on the big screen in 1967. Songs include Flash Bang Wallop, She’s Too Far Above Me and A Proper Gentleman.

Details: castletheatre.co.uk



10 THEATRE

The Remains of the Day, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until March 16

Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s literary masterpiece has entranced generations as a novel and an acclaimed Merchant Ivory film. Now it’s transformed for the first time into an exquisite stage play by one of Britain’s most exciting young writers, starring Niamh Cusack and Stephen Boxer.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk