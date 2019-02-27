Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From classic hits to larger-than-life stars, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Abigail’s Party, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 4 to 9

Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s groundbreaking classic. One of Britain’s most celebrated comedies, Abigail’s Party sees Beverly and her husband Laurence throwing a party for their newly-wed neighbours, Tony and Angela. Joining them is highly strung Susan, who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.

2 THEATRE

Half a Sixpence, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, March 5 to 9

Wellingborough Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society presents this popular musical comedy. The show was first produced in London’s West End in 1963, starring Tommy Steele, before becoming a hit on Broadway in 1965 and a success on the big screen in 1967. Songs include Flash Bang Wallop, She’s Too Far Above Me and A Proper Gentleman.

3 MUSIC

Shakin’ Stevens: Greatest Hits And More, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 2

Shakin’ Stevens will be joined by his band to perform fan favourites, surprises and, of course, his much-loved hits including Oh Julie, Hot Dog and This Ole House.

4 THEATRE

An Evening With Brian Blessed, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 3

Brian Blessed is known for his hearty, king-sized portrayals on film and television. Spend an evening in the company of this giant of a man accompanied by an eloquent wit and booming, operatic voice as he talks about his remarkable career.

5 THEATRE

Dr Michael Mosley, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 1

Dr Michael Mosley has changed tens of thousands of lives with his award-winning programmes and international bestselling books. The man behind the 5:2 Diet, will explode common health myths and offer fascinating insights into the workings of the human body.

6 THEATRE

The Remains of the Day, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until March 16

Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s literary masterpiece has entranced generations as a novel and an acclaimed Merchant Ivory film. Now transformed for the first time into an exquisite stage play by one of Britain’s most exciting young writers, it receives its world premiere at Royal & Derngate before embarking on a major national tour. The play stars Niamh Cusack and Stephen Boxer in the lead roles. A deeply atmospheric drama about time and memory, loneliness and longing, The Remains of the Day depicts the morally-compromised truth behind a world of manicured gardens, formal dinners and grand houses. As the fires rage through England during and after the Second World War, we get an intimate glimpse into one man’s half-lived life, realised too late.

7 MUSIC

Walk Like a Man, The Core at Corby Cube, March 2

The award-winning tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons combines infectious personalities, powerful vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.

8 ART

2019 Graduate Show, NN Contemporary Art, Guildhall Road, Northampton, until March 23

See striking work from potential future stars of the art world.

9 MUSIC

Kast Off Kinks, The Core at Corby Cube, March 1

Former members of the legendary band play the songs that made them a household name.

10 THEATRE

Forbidden Nights, The Deco, Northampton, March 1

The male variety and circus act blends acrobatic skills with finely-honed physiques, showcasing stunt-orientated routines and explosive choreography.

