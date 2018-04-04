Strictly star Pasha brings new show to Wellingborough

If you want the glitz and glamour of Hollywood then look no further than Wellingborough later this month.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Pasha Kovalev brings his new show The Magic of Hollywood to the Castle Theatre on Friday April 20.

This amazing new show will be jam packed with sequins, glitz and glamour as Pasha takes to the stage with his sensational dancers, performing Oscar worthy dances, all set to a Hollywood theme.

He will be dancing alongside another Strictly professional Anya Garnis.

With the departure of Brendan Cole, Pasha is now the second longest performing professional dancer on the BBC show behind Anton Du Beke.

He won the show when he was partnered by television presenter Caroline Flack in 2014 but was eliminated first last year dancing alongside former Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu.

Anya Garnis was partnered with Casualty actor Patrick Robinson during the 2013 series. They were the 11th couple to be eliminated that series.

In addition to the performance, there is the opportunity to buy a ticket to a pre-show meet and greet with Pasha for photos and autographs. Tickets for the show cost from £24.50.

For more details or to book tickets visit www.castletheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01933 270007