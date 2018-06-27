Strictly star Giovanni heading to Wellingborough

Fresh from being announced as returning to Strictly Come Dancing this autumn, professional dancer Giovanni Pernice will be bringing his latest stage show to The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

The Italian dancer, who will appear in what will be his fourth season, will appear in Born to Win at the venue on Tuesday, July 10.

Sicilian born Pernice says he is a “happy, happy boy...I can’t wait to start again!” when talking about reprising his role on the ever popular TV show.

Giovanni, who has made the final of Strictly Come Dancing twice - with Georgia May Foote in 2015, and most recently with Debbie McGee in 2017 - is hoping that this year is his time to lift the coveted glitter ball trophy, and as the title of his new tour suggests, he was Born to Win.

Giovanni has the words ‘Nato per Vincere’ - meaning ‘Born to Win’ - tattooed on his arm, so he said it was the perfect title for his second tour.

The show has been receiving rave reviews all over the UK and Ireland, and tells the story of Giovanni’s life, from growing up in Sicily and learning to dance, to his time on the hit BBC TV show, and features the hot paso doble, the gorgeous Viennese waltz, the passionate rumba, and the vivacious jive, to name just a few.

The show, headlined by Giovanni, sees Luba Mushtuk - the newest professional to join Strictly Come Dancing - return as his leading lady, after their electric partnership in 2017’s Dance is Life, along with Dancing with Stars Ireland professionals - Kai Widdrington, Giulia Dotta, Curtis Pritchard and Emily Barker.

The final set of dancers in the show are Stephen Vincent and Kylee Brown, who have both performed around the world in the phenomenal stage show Burn the Floor.

Born to Win has been choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director, Jason Gilkison, and produced by Strictly Theatre Co.

Tickets for the show cost £28 for adults and £26 for concessions. VIP tickets including the chance to meet Giovanni have already sold out.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01933 270007 or, alternatively, visit www.castletheatre.co.uk.