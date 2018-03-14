Spike Milligan and Peter Sellers on stage in Northampton

A show featuring Spike Milligan, Peter Sellers and Harry Secombe is being bought to life on a stage in Northampton this week.

Ying Tong (a walk with the Goons) is staged at The Playhouse Theatre in Northampton from Tuesday March 27 to Saturday March 31.

Under pressure to write The Goon Show to end all Goon shows, Spike Milligan is planning his escape from a mental institution dressed in only his pyjamas.

After applying to the British Museum to get his marbles back, he starts to lose his grip on reality and threatens to kill all the Goons. Will his partners in Goon - Harry Secombe and Peter Sellers - be able to stop him?

Taking on the roles of the famous comics will be Stewart Magrath as Spike Milligan, Graham Lee as Peter Sellers, John Myhill as Harry Secombe and Kevin Evans as Wallace Greenslade.

Tickets for the show cost £9 for adults and £8 for concessions. For more details call the box office on 01604 627791 or email playhousenorthampton@outlook.com