Run Your Tongue returns to Kettering with poet and performer Mark Grist

Mark Grist headlines Run Your Tongue which returns to Kettering on Thursday.

Having left his job as a teacher to venture into a career in poetry, Grist – who was the Poet Laureate of Peterborough at the time - made a name for himself in the UK spoken word scene which included accolades such as winning the 2010 Edinburgh Fringe Slam.

In late 2011, everything changed as his Don’t Flop rap battle against Blizzard - aka Teacher vs Student - became the first in the UK to reach one million YouTube views and has currently clocked up more than five million.

His rise to prominence continued as his spoken word short film Girls Who Read also went viral, currently standing at more than three and a half million views.

A poet, educator and performer, Mark's commissions have included work for The Royal Institute, BBC Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra, Channel 4, Film 4, Red Bull, The National Maritime Museum and Google.

Run Your Tongue is Kettering’s regular spoken word, music and open mic showcase and takes place at The Three Cocks Inn in Lower Street.

Joining Grist on Thursday, January 25, will be Corby’s hip-hop punks Flash Peasants.

Performers can contact the organisers via Facebook to request an open mic spot.

Performances from 8pm. Admission is ‘pay as you feel’, with all profits going to Johnny’s Happy Place.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/RunYourTongue