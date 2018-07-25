Return for Corby's popular Grow Festival

After the recent success of the first Grow Festival, Made in Corby and The Core at Corby Cube have announced that Grow 2019 will take place on Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21 next year.

Once again, Grow will fill Corby town centre with a wide range of performances, activities and experiences. Continuing to look at the essential ingredients for growth, in 2019 the festival will explore food, celebrating all things culinary.

Corby's Grow Festival

The first Grow Festival, themed on water, attracted over 12,000 people to a wide variety of performances and activities in the town centre and the Boating Lake.

Helen Willmott, director of Made in Corby, commented: “After a successful first festival, we are excited to be bringing the Grow Festival back in 2019. Working with The Core at Corby Cube and a new community panel, we’ll be spending the next few months putting together a programme of world-class acts for the whole of Corby to enjoy.”

Joe Flavin, director of The Core at Corby Cube, added: “It was great to see so many people having fun and enjoying themselves at our first ever Grow Festival, and we’re particularly grateful to the huge numbers of volunteers without whose help we couldn’t have achieved such a fantastic event. I’m now really excited for what’s in store for Grow 2019.”

Any local people interested in joining the Grow Festival community panel and helping to plan the festival, can visit www.madeincorby.co.uk/join-the-grow-festival-2019-panel/ for further information. Any businesses interested in joining Grow’s family of supporters, please email Vikki on development@madeincorby.co.uk.

Grow 2018 was the first of a series of three annual outdoor festivals commissioned by Made in Corby as part of The Creative People and Places programme funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery.