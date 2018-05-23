Queen of the Desert arrives into Corby

Disco royalty rolls into town as Corby Amateur Theatrical Society present the glamorously feel-good musical by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert will be staged at The Core at Corby Cube from Wednesday May 30 to Saturday June 2

A trio of unlikely performers sets out on an adventure across the Australian outback in a battered old bus named Priscilla, searching for dreams and friendship, but discovering much more…

This uplifting and heart-warming tale has it all – outrageous costumes, flamboyant choreography and plenty of sass. It’s jam-packed with 70s, 80s and 90s dance floor favourites including I Will Survive, Hot Stuff, I Say A Little Prayer and Finally.

Based on the smash hit movie starring Terence Stamp and Guy Pearce, audiences are promised a highly entertaining new take on an iconic musical.

This production contains adult themes and is not suitable for under 16s.

Tickets for the show cost £15 for adults and £13 for concessions.

Performances take place at 7.30pm each night.

The society has been performing shows in Northamptonshire for more than 50 years and has performed many award winning shows which have gained national recognition.

www.thecorecorby.com, www.corby-cats.co.uk or call the box office on 01536 470470